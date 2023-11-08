Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.56 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.