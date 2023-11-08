Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

