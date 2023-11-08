Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,507,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 65,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 159,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

