Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 293,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

