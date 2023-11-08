SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.