SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

