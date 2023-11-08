SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect SPAR Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
