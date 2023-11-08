SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 10.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $41,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 55,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

