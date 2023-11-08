SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 854,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

