SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.