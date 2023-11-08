SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,596. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

