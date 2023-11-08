SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

