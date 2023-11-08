SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

