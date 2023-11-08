SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

