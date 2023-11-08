SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.54. 45,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,965. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.