SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 940,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the previous session’s volume of 147,391 shares.The stock last traded at $35.48 and had previously closed at $35.44.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,692,635 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,493,000 after buying an additional 1,885,430 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,075,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 1,390,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 1,227,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,073,352 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

