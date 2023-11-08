Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SQSP stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,490,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,990,915 shares of company stock worth $167,214,982. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Squarespace by 27.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after buying an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

