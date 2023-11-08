SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,470 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $475,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 50,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,887. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

