Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) vs. Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Critical Analysis

Standard Motor Products and Atmus Filtration Technologies are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.56 $55.35 million $1.61 22.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.03 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.59% 11.30% 5.54% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Standard Motor Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products



Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, OEM, BWD select, techexpert, Locksmart, and pollak brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Everco HD brands; also distribute our products to customers for resale under private labels with NAPA Echlin and Belden brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part manufactures. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

