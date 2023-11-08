Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

