Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 10466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STER shares. TheStreet raised Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Sterling Check Trading Down 8.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

