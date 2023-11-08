Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average daily volume of 878 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DURECT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

