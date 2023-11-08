Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 97,759 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $42.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 604,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.