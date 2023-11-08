StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

