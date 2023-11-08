StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

