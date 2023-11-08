StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

