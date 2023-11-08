StockNews.com Upgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WHG opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.14. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

