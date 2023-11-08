StockNews.com Upgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE WHG opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.14. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
