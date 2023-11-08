Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DRLL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,406. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.