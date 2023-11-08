Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DRLL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,406. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
