Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.30. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 22,119 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.