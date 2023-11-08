Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.83. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 381,563 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 774,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

