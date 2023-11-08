Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

