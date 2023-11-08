Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 4.1%

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.41. Approximately 276,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 718,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

