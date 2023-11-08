Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.32–$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.88 million.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 3,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

