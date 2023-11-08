Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 1.4%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €94.92 ($102.06) and last traded at €95.44 ($102.62). Approximately 347,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €96.80 ($104.09).

Symrise Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.36.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

