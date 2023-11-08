Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $505.79

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $505.79 and last traded at $503.83, with a volume of 67943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

