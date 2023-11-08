Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.