Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 252,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.