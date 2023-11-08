Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 1,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

