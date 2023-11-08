Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 29,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,985. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

