Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 43,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

