T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

