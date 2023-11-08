T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

