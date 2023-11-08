Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,005,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 276,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $16.00.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $524.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,604 shares of company stock worth $410,312 over the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

