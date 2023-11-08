Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.04

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 147256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

