TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $15.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,171,000 after buying an additional 49,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 229,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

