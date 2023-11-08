TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading 6.2% Higher

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. 261,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 215,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.