Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 1.5 %

TDC opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.