Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

