Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 15.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.62. 14,860,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,591,578. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.48. The company has a market capitalization of $701.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

