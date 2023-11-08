Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

TTEK opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

